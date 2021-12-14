IncaFé Organic Coffee focuses on sustainability and quality coffee

IncaFé Organic Coffee is part of the Taste of Taranaki pop-up. Photo/ Supplied

IncaFé Organic Coffee is part of the Taste of Taranaki pop-up. Photo/ Supplied

A New Plymouth-based organic coffee company is part of the Taste of Taranaki pop-up.

IncaFé Organic Coffee is one of about 20 food producers that are in the pop-up. Owner Carmen Castro says she's pleased to be part of the pop-up.

"Taranaki has some really good entrepreneurs. I love the region and I'm proud to be an entrepreneur here."

The business has been running for almost 15 years and Carmen says being environmentally friendly has been a focus from the beginning.

"In the first year we were Organic Coffee and Fairtrade certified. IncaFé Organic Coffee have been Toitū carbon zero certified since 2008. This means we offset all our emissions. All our packaging is compostable. We believe everyone has the change their lifestyles to protect our environment. It's not a hard thing to do."

IncaFé Organic Coffee directly sources certified organic and Fairtrade coffee beans from selected growers in Peru and Sumatra, and also procures beans via third party from Ethiopia.

"IncaFé Organic Coffee's coffee beans are grown in forested ecosystems where native trees, canopy shade, and an abundance of insect and birdlife all contribute to healthy plants in fertile soil, producing full-flavoured coffee beans."

She says the absence of chemicals and artificial pesticides protect coffee farmers from the negative side effects of non-organic coffee production.

"Side effects include drinking-water pollution and a strong dependence on expensive chemicals. Organic coffee plantations provide much-needed jobs and crops for local food supply and construction materials. Resulting in a healthier, more-balanced lifestyle for communities involved."

The coffee is available at some Pak'nSave and New World stores nationwide, and the Taste of Taranaki pop-up in Eltham.

■ A pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press is profiling some of the businesses that are part of the pop-up.