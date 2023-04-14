The Inaugural Stratford Park Motorfest and Swap Meet takes place at Stratford's A&P Showgrounds. Photo/ Supplied

Fans of motorsport are in for a treat this month, with the Inaugural Stratford Park Motorfest and Swap Meet rolling into town.

Holly Sutich, Stratford Park project manager, says the event is a fundraiser for the Stratford Park project.

“We’re excited to bring this event to Stratford. It will be a fundraiser for what will be an awesome facility in the centre of Stratford.”

She says the event, sponsored by Max Pennington’s AutoCity, will be fun for everyone with historic speedway demonstrations and lawn mower races planned throughout the day.

“The Historic Speedway demonstration will include TQ midgets, midgets, sprint cars and historic stockcars. Also on display will be Historic Speedway vehicles from Waiwakaiho Speedway and solos and sidecars. Lawn mower racing will be happening on the grass inside the Speedway track, as competitors go for first place around an L-shaped course. Lawn mower racing uses your everyday ride-on lawn mower, with safety features incorporated – and without the cutting blades of course.”

There will be a chance for people to showcase their ride, she says, with people able to enter their vehicles in the display vehicle competition.

“Everyone registered with a display vehicle goes in the draw to win from a range of spot prizes, donated by our generous sponsors. Our spot prizes are for people’s choice, best truck, best convertible, best race car, best club display, best American car, best European car, best Japanese car and plenty more categories to suit every vehicle driver.”

Once people have parked their cars they can look around the various automotive-themed stalls and listen to live music from the local band Off the Cuff.

“It will be a nice family fun day at Stratford Park. Bring your family and friends and come along to support this community project.

The Details:

What: Inaugural Stratford Park Motorfest and Swap Meet.

When: Saturday, April 22, 10am-2pm.

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds.

Cost: $5 per person for public entry, under15s free. Display vehicles $5.

For more information: email projectmanager@stratfordpark.co.nz











