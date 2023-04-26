The inaugural Stratford Park Motorfest and Swap Meet took place at Stratford's A&P Showgrounds.

The Inaugural Stratford Park Motorfest and Swap Meet rolled into town on Saturday, with fans of motorsports treated to a number of vehicle displays.

Organised by the Stratford Park Motorsport complex proponents, the event was sponsored by Max Pennington’s AutoCity. Andrew Murphy, Stratford Park steering committee chairman, says the fundraiser event for the Stratford Park project had something for all motorsport fans.

“There was a variety of displays for all types of motor enthusiasts from drag racing, show cars and offroaders to four-wheel-drives and lawnmowers. We also had volunteer firefighters demonstrating the use of the jaws of life.”

He says despite the weather, people turned up in troves for the event.

“It wasn’t the best weather but so many people turned up despite the weather. It showed the support motor enthusiasts have for this project and with visitors from Wellington and Auckland it demonstrates the proposed motorsport complex has national appeal.”

Andrew says the Stratford Park Project steering committee are thankful to the people who came along to exhibit their vehicles.

“Due to the weather we had to change our plan slightly but exhibitors took it in stride and made the best of the situation. People who came to exhibit from further afield woke up quite early on Saturday morning to make it to the event.”

Steve Davidson from Ōpunake, his partner Vicky and their two daughters Sophie (15) and Holley (10) were at the event with their junior dragsters.

“You can start junior drag racing from around 7 years old and can compete until you’re about 18. My girls absolutely love it.”

Steve says he and the family were pleased to be at the event.

“We did some fire-ups on the day. It was nice to show the community what dragsters can do. The organisers ran an awesome event and we were happy to be a part of it.”



