Running into battle were (from left): Eli Davidson from the Wellington Falcons, and Taranaki Medieval Society knights Jon Marriner (Stratford), James Hamill (New Plymouth) and Kade Sinclair (New Plymouth). Photo / Alyssa Smith

The clash of metal against metal could be heard throughout Te Kapua Park Race Course as Baldrick’s Big Day Out made its way to town.

The event returned to Stratford after four years, and large crowds entered the gates to witness the medieval celebration. There was plenty of entertainment, with archery, gypsophila and Morris dancing.

Thirty foot soldiers, six horses and 15 support members were there on the day to entertain the crowd with sword battles and horse-back displays. The knights came from Auckland, Wellington and Taranaki to fight for their honour.

Throughout the day, knights made their way to the battlefield, with the red knights and the mob of blue knights clashing together in an unruly battle.

At the start, two knights came together in a one-on-one clash, with lances coming together many times and each team landing blows.

Crowds gathered to watch the spectacle and cheered for both teams, showing their support to the knights who met in battle, and also to the maidens and knights who rode their horses around an obstacle course.

Matthew Poehler (Oscar der Drachen) of Inglewood was the captain of the red team. He was pleased to be back at the Stratford battlegrounds after four years.

“The last two events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We were all pleased to be back at this event.”

Matthew is the captain of the Taranaki Medieval Society (TMS), a role he has held for the last 12 years.

“We’re an umbrella group for fighters of different time periods. It allows for the richness of learning. We range from the Roman times, right up to the black powder [era] in the 1700s to early 1800s.”

TMS first started 20 years ago as a 14th-century fighting club, but changed to representing more fighting eras 15 years ago.

“It’s about having more of a variety to appeal to people.”

He says the medieval event part of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival had the perfect synergy as a finale for the two-week festival.

“We’re very happy to be here. It’s lovely to be back here. It’s one of our favourite events, and we can’t wait to be back at the next one.”