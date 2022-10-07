The school pupils are looking forward to the Jubilee celebration. Photo/ Supplied

Huiakama School is ready to open its doors to past pupils, teachers, and school whānau for a celebration of the school and surrounding districts.

Huiakama School principal Carmen Wood says last year the school and district were ready to celebrate its 125th jubilee but with Covid-19 alert levels and restrictions, they had to postpone.

"We're very excited to be able to run the event this November."

The school was founded in 1896. The original school building has since been removed from the school grounds and the current school building was built in 1947.

Huiakama School and surrounding districts 125th jubilee committee chairwoman Raelene Johnson says the celebration is not only marking the opening of the school but also celebrating the community it was established in.

"Huiakama covers a wide district. There used to be five schools operating Pohokura, Matau, Kiore and Huiroa."

In 2006 the neighbouring district school (Matau) closed and the students merged with Huiakama, she says.

"Matau School was established the same year as Huiakama School and they would've celebrated the same milestone as us. We've made this celebration for Huiakama School and the surrounding districts to include all of those who share the milestone with us."

At present the school has a full role of 18, says Carmen.

"The school has pupils from Year 0 right through to Year 8. We started the year with 12 pupils and had an increase of six pupils throughout the year."

She says the school's motto 'From little acorns mighty oaks grow' was inspired by the oak trees that are planted around the school.

"The oak tree is very symbolic of our school. It's acknowledged in both our school motto and logo. I'm sure past pupils will remember it well."

The celebrations start with an informal catch-up at the Te Wera Valley Lodge for people local to the area, says Raelene.

"This will take place Friday, November 11, the evening before the celebrations. It'll be a simple bring your own drinks to get the celebrations started."

On the Saturday, the celebration begins at 11am with a meet and greet, registrations and formalities and speeches at Huiakama School, she says.

"At 1pm there will be a lunch and then the school will be open for viewing. There will be a woodchoppers display and the school will have photo boards, and memorabilia displayed. From 4.30pm there will be drinks at Te Wera Valley Lodge and then dinner will start at 6.30pm."

With over 100 people registered for the event and 60 people registered for the dinner, Carmen encourages people to register for the event quickly.

"To avoid missing out we recommend you register."

The Details:

What: Huiakama School and surrounding districts' 125th jubilee

When: November 12, starting 11am at Huiakama School.

Registrations: email jubilee125@huiakama.school.nz by October 14 to secure your spot.