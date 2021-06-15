Huiakama and district to celebrate school's 125th jubilee

The jubilee takes place in November.

Plans are well under way for a special celebration in Huiakama as the 125th jubilee of Huiakama school and surrounding districts is marked for this year.

Principal Carmen Wood says the planning committee is working hard to organise the event.

"We're currently working on getting registration forms out for the event."

The school was founded in 1896. The original school building has since been removed from the school grounds and the current school building was built in 1947.

In 2005 the neighbouring district school (Matau) closed and the students merged with Huiakama. At present the school has a full role of 14 pupils.

The school's motto 'From little acorns mighty oaks grow' was inspired by the oak trees that are planted around the school, says Carmen.

Carmen encourages past pupils, past staff, and community members to attend the celebration.

"We're celebrating a significant milestone of both the school and the district. We'll also be acknowledging our surrounding districts as there are schools which have been closed down which would be celebrating the same milestone."

Attendees will be able to see the changes at the school.

"It's a chance for people to reminisce the old days and see how much the school has changed with the advancement of technology."

She says the event will be packed with fun activities.

"Our students will be sharing their learning of the history of the local area and show the contrast of what it was like in the past compared to now. We will then be heading to Te Wera Valley Lodge for a meal and live entertainment from the talented band The Forgotten."

The jubilee gives people the chance to reconnect, says Carmen.

"It's an opportunity to reconnect with old school buddies and remember their schooling days, or for members of the community to come together and think about the changes that have happened over the past 125 years."

The Details:

What: Huiakama School and districts 125 Jubilee

When: November 13 2021

Where: Huiakama School

To register for the event, or for more information email jubilee125@huiakama.school.nz