Around 90 cars will be travelling around Stratford for the Egmont Rod and Custom Club American Graffiti Rod Run. Photo/ Supplied

A variety of hot rods will be travelling through Stratford at the end of the month.

More than 90 vehicles are taking part in the Egmont Rod and Custom Club American Graffiti Rod Run, and committee member Cody Bibby says to celebrate the club reaching 50 years, they have organised an event for the community.

"We wanted to celebrate with the community and the best way to do that is to organise an event for them. Earlier in the year, the members had a private event and a 50th run. However, we also wanted to do something to entice the community to come out and have a look at some pretty awesome cars."

On the evening of October 28, around 90 cars will be parked along Broadway for the American Graffiti Rod Run.

The event runs from October 28-30, with the cars driving around the region but to give the community a closer look at the cars, Cody says they organised a special public viewing.

On October 28, the cars will be parked in Stratford for a public display. Photo/ Supplied

"There will be a public display of driving but then they will be parked for people to look at."

He says 200 people entered the rod run, with half of them travelling to Taranaki.

"That's an amazing turnout for this event. We have 100 people from the Egmont Rod and Custom Club and the other 100 people are travelling from around the North Island and South Island to take part."

He asks people to park along Miranda Street when coming to view the cars.

"The safety of everyone is paramount. We want everyone to have a great time and to have the best view of the cars."

The Details:

What: Egmont Rod and Custom Car Club American Graffiti Rod Run public display.

When: October 28- 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Where: Broadway, Stratford.