The Egmont Rod and Custom Club has organised a skills day. Photo / Supplied

Drivers from across the country will put their skills to the test in Stratford.

Egmont Rod and Custom Club committee member Cody Bibby says the skills event complements the public viewing event during the club's American Graffiti Rod Run.

The event takes place from October 28 to October 30, with 90 customs cars set to cruise Taranaki roads.

"On the Friday the custom cars and hot rods will drive the main street before parking on Miranda Street for the public to come view. Due to congestion problems we've changed where the cars will park to ensure everyone can view them safely. This event is for the community and we want to make it as safe as possible.

"We're now also able to confirm there will be tours of Stratford's clocktower available during the public viewing."

On Sunday, October 30 the drivers will take part in an obstacle course challenge to test their skills.

"This will involve things like parking, weaving around cones and a few other surprise challenges."

Cody says the club is pleased to organise this event for the community.

"We hope the public comes along to this event to view some amazing cars and watch the drivers put their skills to the test. If this event goes well, the club would look at organising more fun events for the community."

The Egmont Rod and Custom Club have 70 members and Cody says they're always ready to welcome new members.

"If you have a love of hot rod or custom cars then this is the club for you. While some of our members own their own cars, others don't. Owning a car isn't a requirement for joining the club. All you need is a love of automotive that you're willing to share with like-minded people."

The Details:

What: Egmont Rod and Custom Club American Graffiti Rod Run.

When: Public viewing: Friday, October 28, 6.30pm-7.30pm. The cars will drive along Broadway before parking on Miranda Street for the public to view.

Skills Display: October 30, 11am-noon at the War Memorial Hall carpark.

Information: For more information or to inquire about becoming a member, visit the Egmont Rod and Custom Club Facebook page.