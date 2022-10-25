Hospice Taranaki has received a substantial grant from NZCT. Photo / Supplied

Hospice Taranaki has received a substantial grant to help it continue free palliative care across the region.

The grant was awarded by NZCT and Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb says he's grateful for the grant.

"We are appreciative of the long-term relationship we have enjoyed with NZCT and the fantastic response they have provided to our extraordinary request for help in our current circumstances."

Taranaki Hospice is the only provider of specialist palliative care in Taranaki, he says.

"Our services have been provided to our communities on a 24/7, anywhere, free-of-cost basis for over 300 years. We have an employed staff of about 100 dedicated people for our care services and operate a six-site charity retail group, supported by around 450 volunteers."

Palliative care is for people whose illness is no longer curable, the goal is around providing quality of life, and managing pain and symptoms. He says Hospice care is regarded as a holistic form of care encompassing patients and their families.

The grant helps Hospice Taranaki maintain its current nursing staff team numbers and sustain its work in providing community-based care. Photo / Supplied

"We provide doctors, nurses, counsellors, social workers and spiritual advisers to join up a complete service tailored to an individual's needs. These staff teams are supported by colleagues providing catering for in-patients, day social programmes, education services to our community care partners and aged care facilities and a specialised team advising public health staff about best practice palliative care for hospital patients."

Paul says Hospice Taranaki is facing a million-dollar shortfall between income and expenditure this year.

"This is due to a combination of steeply rising costs, flat line and decreased central government funding, and flat-line and reduced charity shop income combining to place extreme pressure on our organisation as we face this $1,050,000 budget deficit to provide our community care services."

Hospice Taranaki needs to fundraise 55 per cent of its operating expenses this year to attempt to balance its budget.

"This support from NZCT will help maintain our current nursing staff team numbers and sustain their work in providing community-based care in patient's own homes."