Chanel May and her daughter Jordyn, 10, and their horses Welsh Section C Legend (left) and Purebred Welsh Wynn were successful at the Stratford A&P Show. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Horse riders and their equine friends travelled from across the country to showcase their skills at the Stratford A&P Show.

The equestrian events started on Friday, with riders and their horses collecting a number of ribbons for their respective events.

Mother and daughter combo Chanel and Jordyn May, 8, from Pahiatua were at the Stratford A&P Show for the first time. Despite it being their first time on the grounds, they collected a number of ribbons.

Jordyn and her pure-bred welsh pony Wynn won the reserve champion for ridden pure-welsh and the champion golden horse category.

“I was quite excited to win those ribbons. I take lessons once a week and ride Wynn every chance I get. I actually broke her in myself so to win those ribbons shows that hard work pays off.”

Her mother, Chanel, won the champion young stock golden horse.

“We were in the ring together. Competing with your daughter is quite a special moment.”

Karen Cole, from New Plymouth, and her pinto Chenoa. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Karen Cole and her pinto Chenoa, from New Plymouth, won the reserve champion for the golden horse category.

“I’m pleased with the placing.”

Jess Ostick, from Palmerston North, competed at the show pre-Covid and says she was glad to be back.

“The grounds are nice and you have a nice rural outlook. I try to support as many welsh classes as I can and the show isn’t that far of a distance from where I live.”

Jess Ostick and her pure-bred welsh Troon Tommy Tudor travelled from Palmerston North to compete. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Jess and her purebred welsh Troon Tommy Tudor won a number of ribbons, receiving grand champion for in-hand, champion purebred ridden welsh, best exhibit, open purebred Welsh, and open paste mannered welsh.

Will Preston, 10, from Wellington and Nathan Terrill, 10, from New Plymouth competed in the part-bred welsh open-ridden category. Will received champion and Nathan was the reserve champion. Nathan says he was happy with his placement.

Will Preston (left) on Whistle Down Obsidian and Nathan Terril, 10, on KS Paint Show. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“I also think it’s quite special that two boys were in the ring together.”

In the show hunter category Pippa Dudding-Thomas, 11, her mother Melanie Dudding and Wesley the horse travelled from Pukekawa to compete.

Pippa says it was special competing at the show.

“My mother competed here when she was 16. She’s now 49. So it’s pretty cool to compete at an event my mum competed at.”

Melanie says she was happy to be back.

Pippa Dudding-Thomas, 11, and her horse Wesley travelled from Pukekawa to attend the show. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"It's very good to be back, the show is very good."
















