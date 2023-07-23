Bruce and Allan Sharrock with Justaskme, after his sensational victory in the Listed Opunake Cup (1400m) at New Plymouth. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

In a performance that had to be seen to be believed, topweight Justaskme produced a sensational late run to claim victory in the feature event at New Plymouth on Saturday, the Listed Sinclair Electrical and Refrigeration Opunake Cup (1400m).

Under the steadier of 60kg and giving at least 6kg to his 12 rivals, the Allan Sharrock-trained 7-year-old looked to have no chance when three lengths adrift of the body of the field with just 600m to run.

Rider Johnathan Parkes began to get to work on the son of No Excuse Needed who had a full head of steam rounding the home turn, before storming to the front out wide at the 100m and cruising to a three-quarters of a length victory.

In a tight tussle for the minor placings, Chajaba held on for second ahead of Helena Baby, who tried to make it a three-peat in the event after taking the 2019 and 2022 editions of the race.

Sharrock admitted he had his doubts when the pattern of racing for the day favoured those up on the speed and on the rail, but never wavered in his faith in his charge.

“I’ve had a lot of good horses over the years and had some great wins, but his guy is just a warrior and today was absolutely amazing. I watched the race on TV in the judicial room with my brother Bruce and we both thought he was a bit of a forlorn chance at the 600m. Parksey told me he gave him a couple of decent slaps at that stage and he just went into overdrive. On the corner we were a chance of running in the money and at the 100m it was game over.”

Sharrock will now turn his sights to the Gr.3 Winning Edge Presentations Winter Cup (1600m) at Riccarton on August 5, where he is confident of another good performance from his charge.

“Unless the handicapper gets carried away, we will be heading to the Winter Cup with a spring in the step. He’s not just a mudder, so if he strikes a track he likes then he is a massive chance to give it a decent shake. He has fashioned a tremendous record, especially being out of a mare I trained that I said may have been the slowest I’ve ever had.”

Justaskme is the fourth living foal from O’Reilly mare Often, a daughter of Gr.3 NZ St Leger Stakes (2500m) winner Freequent and is closely related to Sharrock’s outstanding mare I Do who won 15 races including the Gr.1 Makfi Challenge Stakes (1400m) at Hastings.

Bred and raced by Sharrock in partnership with his brother Bruce, chief executive officer at New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing and former Kiwi rugby league international Tony Kemp, Justaskme has now won 12 of his 34 starts and in excess of $460,000 in prizemoney.

The ownership combination made it two from two for the day when promising intermediate galloper Mr Didgeridoo, the younger half-brother to Justaskme, claimed his second win from just three starts in a rating 65 1200m contest one race later.