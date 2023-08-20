Participants at a previous Hope Walk event.

Mike Morresey wants people to get their walking shoes ready for a mental health fundraiser next month.

Mike and his wife Katie are the coordinators of Hope Walk Taranaki, a community organisation raising funds for youth mental health charity I Am Hope.

The couple have organised Hope Walks around Taranaki since 2017.

“We’ve organised events in New Plymouth and Waitara and decided now is the perfect time to bring the event to Stratford for the first time. We want to travel around the province, hosting events to support mental health awareness and our community.”

A young participant at a previous event.

Mike says the actual walk is a key part of the event, as it brings people together.

“Chances are we’re either struggling with our mental health or know someone struggling. The walk is a way to come together and support each other. Sometimes instead of reaching out for help, we have to reach in and help those who need it. This event is one way to help.”

However, the walk itself isn’t the only part of the day, with a market giving people the chance to enjoy some retail therapy as well.

“There will be stall holders, food and coffee carts to refuel after the walk. We have some awesome giveaways planned as well.”

All money raised at the Stratford event will go to I Am Hope, but it’s not the only way the couple are fundraising for the charity this year.

Katie has entered the Run for Hope Auckland half-marathon which takes place in October this year and is fundraising for I Am Hope through that as well.

“These funds go directly to helping kids and adults get free counselling. We will have a raffle running at the Stratford Hope Walk with all funds going to I Am Hope for Katie’s fundraising.”

The community organisation has hosted a number of Hope Walks in the past.

The Rural Support Trust and other organisations will also be there on the day, so people can see what support is available, and find out how they can access those groups.

“We want to help everyone going through a hard time, whether it be mental health, job loss or other difficult situations. I want the community to support our kids and adults struggling. There’s strength in community.”

The Details

What: Hope Walk

When: Saturday, September 9. The walk starts 10.30am, stalls open at 11am inside the War Memorial Centre.

Where: Meet outside War Memorial Centre, Stratford for the walk

Cost: Koha/donation entry







