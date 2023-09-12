Participants returning from the Hope Walk. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“It’s okay to not be okay” was the message at Stratford’s first Hope Walk.

Held on Saturday morning, the Hope Walk event included a market and the walk itself.

Mike Morresey and his wife, Katie Tahere, organised the event, aimed at raising money for youth mental health charity I Am Hope.

Mike says he and Katie were pleased with the turnout of over 50 people for the event, during which participants walked through Prospero Place and along Broadway, holding signs displaying words of love and encouragement.

“The support for this event shows that in this community, people are struggling. Instead of waiting for them to reach out, we need to reach in and support them. No one is an expert in mental health, it’s all about lived experiences and the beauty of this event is people coming together, sharing those experiences and connection.”

Mike and Katie co-ordinate Hope Walk Taranaki, a community organisation raising funds for youth mental health charity I Am Hope. The first Hope Walk took place in New Plymouth six years ago and since then the couple have organised events in New Plymouth and Waitara, all aimed at supporting I Am Hope.

Mike says they decided to bring the event to Stratford this year as part of their plan to get their message across the region.

Mike, Katie and their dog Mocha. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“We want to reach all of Taranaki. Coming to Stratford is the first step in reaching different parts of the region.”

The event raised $844 for I Am Hope, Mike says.

“For a koha, participants received a wristband and a chance to win some awesome spot prizes. Thanks to support from local businesses, we could give back to the Stratford community. It’s a way to give back to those that support us.”

The money will be added to Katie’s fundraising as part of her entry in October’s Run for Hope Auckland half marathon. Including the funds raised at Saturday’s event, Katie’s total is $4274, which will all go directly to I Am Hope.

She says supporting the youth mental health charity was an easy decision.

“They do such meaningful work for our youth. I used to race walk competitively. I haven’t done much training for this event. I competed in the Cape Egmont half marathon earlier this year. I’m looking forward to the Auckland event and helping to support I Am Hope.”

She says the Stratford event was well supported.

"We're so happy with the turnout. It's all part of the journey in shining a light on mental health."












