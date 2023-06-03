Pembroke School pupils with the basketball players. Photo / Roshysportfolio

Several Taranaki schools were visited by basketball heroes in April.

Basektball Taranaki general manager Kevin Fenwick says New Zealand Breakers players Tom Ambercrombie, former player and Basketball New Zealand chief executive Dillon Boucher and Tall Fern Zoe Richards visited a number of schools around the province last month.

The visit was made possible through the Hoops in Schools programme. The nationwide programme aims to put a basketball hoop in every school across the country. In Taranaki, 48 hoops have been placed across 24 schools.

Kevin says the tour was paid for by the New Zealand Community Trust.

“They funded the whole thing and have been very supportive of us. In the past two years they have given us $150,000, which is critical to the success of the programme.”

The basketball players visited schools in Stratford, New Plymouth, Waitara, Waverley and Kakaramea.

“We wanted to reach the rural parts of Taranaki and we’re pleased that we did.”

The players stopped in at Pembroke and Toko schools as part of the tour.

“The kids absolutely loved it. They knew exactly who the players were and asked questions relating to the players’ teams and about the NBA.”

Tom Abercrombie at Toko School. Photo / Roshysportfolio

Kevin says having the players come to the schools was fantastic.

“These players were fantastic, especially Tom. Tom’s been involved in the Hoops in Schools programme for the last five years. He’s a great person that the kids really look up to. When we advertised he would be a part of a visit, the schools were very excited.”

The players were joined by local basketball teams the Taranaki Airs and the Taranaki Thunder.

“It gave the students the chance to meet local role models.”

He says basketball is growing in popularity.

“In New Zealand secondary schools basketball is tied with netball as the most popular sport, with 25,000 students in each. Having these players come to the schools is positive not only for the sport, but for the schools and communities as well as they meet these sporting heroes and become inspired to be active and get involved with the game.”