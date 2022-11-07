Team HOPE's Christmas Homes for HOPE fundraiser will spread Christmas cheer this festive season. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford charity will spread festive cheer this holiday season while fundraising.

After taking a break last year, Team HOPE's Christmas Homes for HOPE fundraiser is back. The fundraiser gives people the chance to get into the Christmas spirit by visiting beautifully decorated homes in the district.

Hayley Loveridge, of Team HOPE, says this year there will be eight places featured on the trail.

"The location of the places will be given once people have secured their tickets."

Stratford Primary School is involved again this year, she says.

"Most of the places are already decorated for the event. Homeowners are excited to open their homes for the event and we're so thankful to them for being involved."

There are two types of tickets for the event, she says.

"We have individual tickets for sale but also a guided minivan tour with a high tea taking place at Stratford on Stage. The times for the high tea will be given to those ticket buyers once they've purchased their ticket."

Stratford on Stage will also be open to the public on the day, with a range of stalls at the venue, says Hayley.

"A Love of Cakes - by Annette will be there to take orders for Christmas, and other stalls will be open so people can get started on their Christmas shopping. There will also be raffles running. Tea and coffee will be available during the day but only people who have brought the respective ticket will be able to attend the high tea."

Several businesses will also open on the day.

"Willo, Cottage Lane, Verdigris, Anna's Flowers and Findlay's Flower Studio will be open on the day as well."

Hayley says Team HOPE's Christmas Homes for HOPE wouldn't be possible without the support of sponsors.

"Inkpot Cafe, RaD Car Hire Stratford and Armourshield Coatings have been very generous with sponsorship. We're very thankful to them."

With two minivans already sold out for the event, Hayley encourages people to get in quickly to buy a ticket.

The Details:

What: Team HOPE's Christmas Homes for HOPE.

When: November 27, 10am-3pm.

Tickets: $30 each or $60 for the guided minivan tour with high tea included. Tickets available from Inkpot cafe or online at www.iticket.co.nz.