Jess Sandford (front) with Tania Shaw (right) and Toni Widdowson (back) sit in front of a feature wall that highlights the maunga from the Stratford side. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford is home to a brand new early childhood centre this year, and for the team at KidsZone Stratford it really is a case of coming home.

KidsZone Stratford is owned and operated by Toni Widdowson and Tania Shaw who say Stratford was the obvious location for their new centre when they decided to build on the success of their original purpose-built centre, KidsZone New Plymouth.

"I come from Stratford originally," says Tania, who attended Stratford Primary School and St Mary's Diocesan (now Taranaki Diocesan) while growing up in Stratford.

"So I knew the community, I knew it was a growing area and was ready and waiting for a new centre."

It feels like she is coming home when she drives to the new centre, where she and Toni will spend time each week, while still running their New Plymouth centre she says, and Toni agrees.

"The first thing I see as I walk into the building is a painting of the maunga on the wall. That painting actually came off the wall of my own home, so it certainly feels like home here," says Toni.

One of the first things people see when they enter the centre is a piece of artwork that Toni took from her own home to display in the centre. Photo / Supplied

Toni explains the painting, which depicts Mt Taranaki as viewed from the Stratford side, is by Taranaki artist Lester Earl and was one of many paintings adorning the walls of the home she shares with her partner.

"He is an avid art collector, and when we opened this centre, I thought of this painting immediately and decided it needed to make its new home on the wall of the centre. It's perfect because it is exactly the view of the mountain the children here will see from their own gardens or when they are outside."

With Toni and Tania based at the New Plymouth centre for most of the working week, the day to day running of KidsZone Stratford will be the responsibility of another person with strong links to Stratford, Jess Sandford.

Jess' husband grew up in Stratford and with her in-laws living just down the road from the new centre, she certainly knows the area well.

"Stratford is definitely a major part of my life, I have spent so much time here and I am so pleased to have this opportunity to work here now."

Jess was already working for Tania and Toni at the New Plymouth centre, and offering her the role of manager of the new centre was an easy decision, says Tania.

"She has been my right hand man so to speak for years at the New Plymouth Centre and is the perfect fit for here. She was with us for six years in New Plymouth and worked her way up. When Toni and I first began talking about opening a centre in Stratford, Jess was immediately in our minds as being the right person to manage it."

Jess isn't the only staff member with a sense of coming home to the new centre either. Two other teachers from the New Plymouth Centre, Amy Fabish and Ioana Ruset, have also moved to the Stratford centre with her as they both live in Stratford.

Amy Fabish encourages Mitch Wilson, 14 months, to explore one of the toys in the under 2s area. Photo / Ilona Hanne

"Everyone here at the centre has a connection with the community in Stratford in some way and that gives us the perfect start to build on," says Toni.

That perfect start began last week when the brand new purpose-built centre welcomed the first families to enrol. Licensed for up to 60 children, the centre's design reflects Toni and Tania's vision of high quality care in a family-oriented centre. From the sleep rooms to the art areas, everything has been designed with children as the focus, says Tania.

Jack Simmons, 4, enjoys having a go on the slide, encouraged by teacher Ioana Ruset. Photo / Ilona Hanne

"We used a specialist company to build all the furniture and fittings to suit young children and their needs. We have two separate outside areas, for the under 2s and over 2s, and we also have two covered outdoor areas that can be used in all weather as we have outdoor heating installed as well as shades and covers to keep wind and rain out."

This means children can explore and enjoy "Stratford's fresh air" all year round, says Jess.

"Without it becoming too fresh or cold for them."

Jess says the design of the centre means children can enjoy learning in a fun, friendly, and family orientated environment, whatever the weather, and whatever the children are interested in.

"Our teachers work alongside the children and are led by the children's own interests. The children are always front and centre of what we do here, just like in any family."