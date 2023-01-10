Hollie Smith to headline South Taranaki Concerts in the Park

Hollie Smith is headlining Concerts in the Park.

New Zealand singer/songwriter Hollie Smith is the headlining act of a South Taranaki event.

Hollie Smith is headlining this year’s Concerts in the Park on Saturday, January 28 at King Edward Park in Hāwera. She has four solo albums, and has been nominated for and won a number of national awards in her career.

She has made appearances on albums by Fly My Pretties, Home Brew, Sol3 Mio and Flight of the Conchords’ Brett McKenzie, and has worked with producers James Poyser (The Roots), Adam Blackstone (Kanye West, Justin Timberlake) and Jeff Lee Johnson (Erykah Badu, Aretha Franklin).

Hollie is now bringing her musical talent to Hāwera, ready to perform for crowds at the South Taranaki District Council event.

The event will begin with Mitch Careswell kicking things off with covers of crowd favourites to dance and sing along to. Wellington band The Waratahs will perform next, before Hollie takes to the stage.

South Taranaki District Council events co-ordinator Emma Vennell says she looks forward to hearing the well-known artist’s songs reverberate throughout the park.

“We hope families and whānau take the opportunity to enjoy this free event supported by the Toi Foundation, relaxing at this beautiful park. We encourage those attending to make an evening of it by bringing along a picnic or buying something from the food vendors we will have available.”

The Details:

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Saturday, January 28, 4pm - 7.30pm

Where: King Edward Park, Hāwera

Cost; Free entry