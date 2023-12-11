The Eltham Pony Club won first place at the Eltham Lions Club Christmas parade on Friday, December 8. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Crowds lined the main street for the Eltham Lions Club Christmas parade on Friday night.

This year’s parade theme was fairy tales, and with 40 floats entered in the parade, South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon had his work cut out for him picking the winners.



“It’s been hard. All the floats are fantastic and they’ve put in a good effort, making the parade as successful as it always is.”

First place winner was the Eltham Pony Club, with horses joining in on the Christmas fun. Second place went to Nature’s Wonder daycare centre and third went to Ngaere School.











