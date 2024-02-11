Demi Ward in goal for the Stratford Lady Birds at the Lightning Fives hockey tournament at the Stratford hockey turf. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A lightning-fast hockey tournament took place over the weekend at the Stratford TET Stadium hockey turf.

The Lightning Fives, hosted by Taranaki Hockey, is an annual tournament that attracts players from across New Zealand, says Taranaki Hockey executive officer Denise Hill.

She says 21 teams, made up of 12 men’s and nine women’s teams, entered the tournament. Those teams were put through the paces, she says, playing shorter, fast-paced hockey games. With boards around the field, the ball couldn’t go out, making the games continuous.

“We’ve had some top-notch hockey play this year. It’s been outstanding to watch.”

The Battlers hockey team won the women’s competition, beating Feilding High School 4-2 in the final.

The Battlers were the winners of the women's division of the Lightning Fives hockey tournament. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Battlers team captain Kelsi Bayly says their players came from across Taranaki and Waikato.

“We were all pretty happy to be here and field a team. The icing on the cake is coming away with a win.”

Their opponents were tough, she says.

“We lost to them 5-nil in the playoffs, so something must have clicked. It was a hard game of short and sharp hockey, making it a good measure for us before we get into the hockey season.”

Mike's Lads won the men's division of the Lightning Fives at the Stratford hockey turf. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Auckland team Mike’s Lads were the winners of the men’s division, beating BFH 8-3 in the final.

Team captain Harry Bushell says the game was fast and competitive.

“It was top-quality hockey. I know the BFH players quite well and it was good to meet them in the final match.”

Harry says he enjoys the tournament, attending it for the past eight years.

“It’s so well organised and it’s always great playing here. Long may it continue.”











