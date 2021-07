The Te Kiri Women's hockey team won the 2021 Championship Women's hockey competition. Photo/ Supplied

The Te Kiri Women recently won the Championship Women's hockey competition for 2021.

They last won the championship women's trophy in 2016.

Te Kiri women also won the Championship Challenge Trophy for the season. If a team beats the current trophy holders they take the trophy.

Naomi Feek received the 'Most Goals Scored Cup' over both the women's competitions. She scored 30 goals.