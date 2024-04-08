The Stratford Hockey Avon Men playing against TNUHC Kahu on Saturday, March 13. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford Premier Women v Northern Wildcats:

The Stratford Premier Women played a great game in New Plymouth on Friday. The game was dominated by the Stratford team, with Stratford goalie Demi Ward never called upon to even touch the ball once. Jayda Hancock and Kylee Perrett each scored two goals, and Bella McEwan, Janika Hey and Amelia Howatson scoring the others for a result of 7-0, and the Prem Women’s Challenge Shield staying with the team for another week.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford’s Premier Men v New Plymouth Old Boys:

The team started their season with a bang, with Cam Tofts hitting a goal just 25 seconds into the match. Kobie Hey and Tyris Tukapua both had big nights showing some exciting touches, but the opposition were able to fight back and level the score. A second team goal was finished by Noah West-Adams to get Stratford ahead, but by the time the clock showed just 10 minutes to go, Old Boys had taken a commanding 5-2 lead. A magic fetch by West-Adams led to a corner, with Julian O’Sullivan burying a drag flick. Rhyley Coles broke free at halfway, with a pass enabling O’Sullivan to slot another goal. Coles kept going, stealing the ball minutes later and scoring a 5th goal for the team, resulting in a 5-5 draw at the end of play.

Avon Men v Northern United:

Northern United got ahead in the first half, but the Avon Men didn’t let up. Lucas Watson pulled off some sensational saves in the goal, while Dylan Lobb, Zac Stewart and Jacob Larsen all showed growing maturity with some impressive passing and skills. Returning senior players Neil Sandford and Jay Herewini provided some great control and guidance for the team throughout. The game ended with a 2-0 loss for the team.

Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men v New Plymouth Boys High:

The Broadway Men knew this wasn’t going to be easy to pull off but went out firing from the word go. Boys High did a lot of running but with the experience of the Broadway side, they kept a great defensive lineup and kept them out of the goal. Isa Butler-Mather, Shaun Nager and Marcus Jackman supported well from the back. The heat was as intense as the play as Broadway held Boys High out until the 2nd quarter off a PC. The game was a great battle to start the season, but ended with a 3-0 loss for the team.

Regan Women v Northern United Hawks:

This game was an even affair with both sides having dominant patches throughout. Lydia Atkinson scored a ripper off the post to put Regan ahead early, but the Hawks pegged one back in the second quarter. Solid performances were on show from Kelly Larsen and Holly Topless, while player of the day went to first-time club player Sophie Ogle in central midfield, who set the team up with quality distribution and well-chosen attacking runs. The game finished with a 1-1 draw.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford Swansea Women v Apex

A fantastic first game of the season with some good runaway balls and nice defence work. Despite a loss of 5-0 the team have gained a lot of positive takeaways from the match, as they got to know their teammates and their respective playing styles.

Games this week:

Thursday: Prem Men v NPBHS (away) 6.30pm

Friday: Prem Women v Hawera (home) 6.30pm

Prem men v Broadway (home) 8.00pm

Saturday: Avon Men v Masters (home) noon

Swansea Women v Te Kiri (home) 3pm

Regan Women v NPOB Yellow (away) 4.30pm