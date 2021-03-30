Hockey: Stratford hockey teams play determinedly over the weekend

The Stratford Avon team played against Te Kiri Rovers on Saturday. Te Kiri won the match 4-1.

The Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Men's A team went to New Plymouth for the third week in a row.

The team took on New Plymouth Boys High School first XI. It was a no points round.

Boys High scored from a penalty corner in the first quarter. The game was a typical hockey back and forth match, with some great composed defence from Ethan Lehmann. It wasn't until the halftime talk that the team really picked up.

Zack Radford finished off a great team goal from hard running and great passing. In the last quarter Zack was amongst the action again and scored for the team to go up by one. Shaun Darth scored the third goal by using his whole stick and a bit. Final score 3-1.

Stratford Broadway had their third game of the year against New Plymouth Boys High second XI.

After their win last week and having a no-points game, the team wanted to use this opportunity to work on teamwork and skills.

The game was well fought by both teams, both getting close to scoring in many fast plays. Broadway's defence held well, enabling the team to score a handful of good passing goals. Broadway ending up winning the game 5-1. Player of the day went to Brayden Sharp.

Ravaged by injury and work commitments a nine-man Stratford Avon team took on Te Kiri Rovers. Avon defended stoutly and managed to keep the Rovers out for long periods. A through ball saw captain Matt McDonald sneak onto the score sheet once again, with a lovely touch. Sam Kieft and Isaac Hancock linked well through the depleted midfield.

Unfortunately as the game wore on and the lack of numbers started to show, Te Kiri ran out 4-1 winners. A brave effort by Avon with Adam Sampson having a good day in goal.

Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women team played a strong Te Kiri team.

The first quarter was dominated by Te Kiri but after the break the Stratford team started to put pressure on the attacking circle but were unfortunately unable to finish the attack off with a goal.

The whole team kept fighting right until the final whistle and never let the score get to them with Te Kiri winning 6-0. Player of the day went to Emily McDonald for the constant pressure she applied on defence.

■ No games this week.