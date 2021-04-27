Hockey: Stratford hockey teams play determinedly in weekend fixtures

The Stratford Premier men played against the Te Kiri Rangers over the weekend.

The Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Prem Men's team played Te Kiri Rangers for their first game of their club day, and lucky for Stratford they were the team who got the win.

The game started with a lot of great passing from the Stratford side, apart from one pass that went to the Te Kiri attack, which was not wasted and scored from.

Near the end of the second quarter Curtis Boyde finally got a goal to his name, which was a great finish to a great team goal.

Stratford were on the attack for most of the game but could never find the net until the dying minutes of the last quarter. Kobie Hey pulled off a nice well placed push to the corner of the goal. Final score 2-1.

Broadway got back to their winning ways grinding out a hard fought win over Te Kiri Rovers, coming back from 1-0 at the three-quarter break to finish the last quarter with three goals.

It was a much improved performance from last week with the lads all putting in the hard yards for each other and working well as a team. Brayden Sharp again received the man of the match for two ripper goals and three other near misses. Final score 3-1.

Scratching around to field a team, Avon knew the Masters would pose a challenge.

Masters quickly announced themselves to go ahead 1-0.

But this Avon squad is always plucky. The defence drew in tight, the first quarter ended with Adrian Lobb striking a PC to level the scores. The second quarter Avon lifted.

The young trio of Rhyley Coles, Ethan Larsen and Tyler McCullough harassed the Masters players, linking nicely for Tyler to bag two goals and see Avon 3-1 up at the half.

But the legs started to tire and Masters drew level at the three-quarter mark. The final quarter saw all the oxygen run out, and the score blew out to 7-3. Great effort, but the value of subs was telling in the end.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women played top of the table Te Kiri in a very tough match.

Unfortunately, Stratford struggled to get into the game which saw Te Kiri getting three very quick goals in the opening 10 minutes.

Once Stratford settled into the game they started to string some great passes together and give Te Kiri minimal attacking options. The final score was 5-0 to Te Kiri. Player of the day went to Stella Atkinson for two beautiful goal line saves in defensive Penalty Corners.

CMK Stratford Prem Women took on New Plymouth Old Boys Black in Stratford. While fitness was an obvious factor in the match, Stratford kept Old Boys scoreless until the very end of the first quarter.

However, the floodgates opened in the second, with Stratford scrambling to defend waves of attack by Old Boys, and giving away countless penalty corners. Stratford managed to dig deep after half time, putting in a gutsy effort to keep the opposition at bay.

There were some beautiful passing phases, with Janelle Downs managing to bank one in the goal for Stratford. Stratford were defeated 6-1 at the final whistle.

Stratford Club Day:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Prem Women v Hawera

Saturday in Stratford: 12.30pm Avon v Te Kiri Rovers, 2.00pm Broadway v NPBHS 2nd XI, 3.30pm Prem Men v NPBHS 1st XI, 5.00pm B Women v Northern Hawks.