Hockey: Stratford hockey teams enjoy first games of the season

The Stratford Broadway Hockey team played against Te Kiri Rovers.

The Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Men's A team went to New Plymouth for the first game of the season.

The team played against Northern. The heat of the day played a big part in the game as the team tried out different combos in positions. Leslie Longstaff scored in the very first quarter. Once the team settled into the structure there were some good passing and great defence.

The next two goals didn't come until the fourth quarter, one of which was a stroke, placed by Curtis Boyde. The A team won their game with a final score of 3-0 against Northern.

Stratford Broadway used their non-points game against Te Kiri Rovers to try new things. The 2-2 score at fulltime was a great reflection of the game which was an evenly poised throughout with both teams having equal chances and similar mistakes.

With the help of several players backing up from the Broadway game, Avon took on the well performed masters team. In the second quarter the game plan improved dramatically.

By the third quarter there was some good hockey being played. But despite a great effort, the fourth quarter was one step too far and the scoreline started to blow out. Our commitment, our intent to pass the ball and the great vibe in the team look like setting up a very enjoyable season.

Special note goes to the forward line, Daniel Sharpe looked sharp, Josh Trowbridge made some great attacks and scored his first goal of the season. Player of the day was captain Matt McDonald, scoring three goals to claim an outstanding hat trick. A loss 7-4 but a great start by Avon.

The Stratford CMK Premier Women's team had a tough first hit out against New Plymouth Old Boys Black. Stratford had a good first game as a team with numerous new players.

Stratford went down losing 3-1. Stratford's goal was scored by Kylee Perrett after being worked up the field by the whole team. A lot of promising play came from the game and the team will be back stronger next week.

Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women team got off to a great start to the season with a one-all draw with Northern. It was a very hot game which really took its toll on everyone's energy levels. A beautiful goal from Lexi Maketoni was scored in the first quarter with the equaliser from Northern coming late in the game. Player of the day was Kelly Larsen. The final score was 1-1.

This week's games:

Friday night in New Plymouth: 6.30pm NPOB Men v Stratford A Men.

Saturday in Stratford: 3.30pm Stratford Broadway v Stratford Avon.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 2pm Apex v Stratford B Women, 5pm NPOB White v Stratford A Women.