Francis Douglas Memorial College won the 2022 Secondary School boys tier four hockey tournament. Photo / Supplied

After a week of non-stop hockey action at Stratford's hockey turf, a Taranaki team was crowned the 2022 Secondary School boys tier four hockey tournament winner.

Francis Douglas Memorial College won the tournament and the players celebrated their success on the turf.

Last week, Stratford's TET MultiSports Centre was packed with secondary school hockey players, coaches and supporters with the North Island tier four boys and girls' hockey tournaments.

The team brought it all to the field and scored three goals to win the final against Kuranui 3-0.

Third and fourth place were awarded to St Patrick's Wellington, scoring 2-0 against St John's College Hastings.

For the 2022 Secondary Schools Eveline Hankers Memorial tier four girls tournament, Girls Onslow scored in the last few minutes to win 2-1 against Takapuna Grammar.

Third place was awarded to Mana College, who scored 6-0 against Sacred Heart College Lower Hutt.