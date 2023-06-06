The Healthy Active Ageing Forum and Expo is coming to South Taranaki.

Small changes over time can be powerful for seniors to keep healthy and active, say the organisers of a free forum being held in Hāwera in June.

The Healthy Active Ageing Forum and Expo, a collaboration between health professionals, health providers and Sport Taranaki, will bring together a range of speakers and experts to give practical insights and advice about support available in South Taranaki.

The forum and expo provide senior citizens with the chance to connect directly with community support providers.

A variety of stallholders will be attending. These include Age Concern, Sport Taranaki, Hato Hone St John, Hearing Unlimited, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Advanced Care Planning, Arthritis New Zealand, Pelvic Health Physiotherapy, Te Whatu Ora, Alzheimer’s Taranaki, Taranaki Community Law, Pinnacle Health, Ngā Ruahine and the Taranaki Disability Information Centre.

Speakers include specialist geriatrician Tyson Obendorfer who will discuss fall prevention, and physiotherapist Debbie Clancy will talk about the many benefits of staying physically active while ageing.

Debbie will be joined by Sport Taranaki Community Strength and Balance co-ordinator Hilary Blackstock, who will share some tips and easy-to-follow exercises.

Pharmacist Emily Nicholas will discuss the assistance available from pharmacies to support seniors’ health.

Hilary Blackstock said she was looking forward to catching up with people at the event.

“This a great chance for people to make connections, have a chat and get some great information from professionals to help them in day-to-day life.”

The Details:

What: Healthy Active Ageing Forum and Expo

Where: Hāwera Community Centre Hall, Albion St, Hāwera

When: Monday, June 26, 10am-noon