A collection of Lizzie Beere's paintings and ceramic sculptures.

A Hawke’s Bay artist is reconnecting with her Stratford roots.

Lizzie Beere’s newest exhibition, A Return to Home, is now on display at Fenton Street Arts Collective. She says the exhibition’s name reflects her sense of connection to the town.

“My father was a Stratford boy who moved to Wellington when he was 16. When I was younger we’d visit Stratford, so I have a lot of childhood memories of staying at the Mountain House and going skiing. I feel a sense of belonging here. I think of Stratford as my home away from home.”

A Return to Home features floral paintings and ceramic works.

“The ceramic vessels and paintings influence one another. I like to showcase the beauty of imperfect things. The paintings showcase the different stages of flowers, from the moment they bloom, erupt and then decay. It’s a journey of strength and resilience. There’s a certain vulnerability when it comes to flowers.”

She says she draws out that same concept of imperfection in the ceramics part of the exhibition, creating them with deliberate flaws.

Lizzie attended the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival last year and discovered Fenton Street Arts Collective.

“I was driving back to Hawke’s Bay and saw the sign for the gallery. I stopped in for a coffee and ended up speaking to Jo [Stallard, Fenton Street Arts Collective co-owner]. I showed her my work and she invited me to host an exhibition here during next year’s festival.”

Having visited during last year’s garden festival, it made sense to open her exhibition during this year’s festival, she says.

“I timed my exhibition so it would run during the festival. I arrived in Taranaki on Thursday, October 26, to put up my exhibition and then spent the weekend visiting the different gardens around the region.”

Lizzie (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Ruahine, Te Āti Awa, Ngāpuhi) says returning to Stratford has helped her connect with her Māori heritage.

“My dad was Māori. If he were here today, he’d smile from ear to ear, knowing I’m showcasing my work and celebrating my Māori roots in his home town.”

The Details

What: A Return to Home

When: On display until December 8.

Where: Fenton Street Arts Collective, 11 Fenton St, Stratford



























