The Hāwera Volunteer Fire Brigade with the fully restored Dennis fire truck. Photo / Supplied

A 1925 Dennis fire truck has been restored back to its former glory, thanks to the help of the South Taranaki Community.

Hāwera Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Mike Fairweather says the fire truck is back to its former glory after the restoration.

"It was fully restored, the engine, cabinets, upholstery, paintwork and guards. It was all professionally restored by specialists in the restoration field."

The fire truck has a lot of history in the South Taranaki district, he says.

"The 1925 Dennis fire appliance, complete with a motor turbine engine, was purchased by the Hāwera Borough Council and commissioned into service in 1925. It was purchased for £987 and 8 shillings, and was the first step to introducing modern pumping equipment in the town."

After many years of service in Hāwera, this appliance was transferred to Ōkaiawa Fire Brigade in 1955.

It was in operation until 1963, when it was purchased by Miss S Mathews for £66, he says.

"The Dennis spent many years on display at the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT), Auckland, and in 1982, it was brought back to Hāwera and used to lead the parade in the Hāwera Fire Brigade Centennial celebrations."

Mike says the fire truck is a piece of Hāwera's history.

"In 2007, the Dennis appliance was used at the 125th Brigade Jubilee Parade. The appliance has remained at Hāwera Station since this time."

In 2020, the Hāwera Volunteer Fire Brigade Social Committee took over responsibility for the restoration project of the Dennis.

"It took around 18 months for the restoration to be completed, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, we had a few hold-ups. We're so happy it's back home and in the same condition it was first brought in all those years ago."

The truck will now be used in Christmas Parades and shows, he says.

"In a few years it'll be 100 years old so we have to be careful with it, but we also want the community to see what the fire truck looks like after the restoration. We've received a lot of positive feedback so far, and all the members are excited to have the Dennis fire truck back."

The restoration wouldn't have been possible without the community, he says.

"We have the community to thank for this - without their support and donations, this would have never been possible. They've helped us restore a piece of Hāwera's history."