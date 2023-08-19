The Taranaki Tractor Pull is a fundraiser for Starship Hospital.

A tractor event will pull in funds for a national organisation.

This month, Philip Anderson is organising the Taranaki Tractor Pull in Hāwera, with all proceeds going to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

“I researched different charities. I thought Starship would be quite a good charity to support.”

At the event, competitors will try to get the fastest time, he says.

“Tractors are hooked up to a sled then the driver goes down a 100-metre-long track. The full length is classed as a full pull. The sled is designed to accommodate tractor sizes. The different weight classes alter how much weight the sled will put on the ground to try and stop the pulling tractor.”

The last Taranaki Tractor Pull was in 2016.

“This is my first time organising the event. I’m just running this as a fun thing for contractors to do in the off-season.”

He says it’ll be some friendly competition.

“It’s a good opportunity to get together before the season starts again. People enter their tractors by filling out an entry form, available on the Facebook events page.”

People are welcome to come to watch the action, he says.

“There’s free spectator entry. We’ll have a sausage sizzle running on the day as well.”

The Details

What: Taranaki Tractor Pull

When: Saturday, August 26, 11am start.

Where: 580 Ngawhini Rd, Hāwera.

Competitor entry: $40, entry forms available on the Taranaki Tractor Pull Facebook page.

Spectator entry: free. Sausage sizzle on the day. Bring cash.



