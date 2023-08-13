From left: Kaitlyn Bensley (13), Chrissy Southey (16), Ayla Bond (15) and Elizabeth Cudby (15).

Four South Taranaki skaters are on a roll.

Hāwera Amateur Skating Club members Kaitlyn Bensley (13), Elizabeth Cudby (15), Ayla Bond (15) and Chrissy Southey (16) came home from the New Zealand Artistic Roller Skating Champs in Auckland last month with plenty of top placings.

Elizabeth says the skaters competed across four categories: Figure skating, loops, figures and free skate.

“Figure skating is where the skater traces a circle and performs jumps and turns in that circle, figures is where you follow the figure of a line, free skating includes jumps and spins, and loops require skaters to trace smaller circles. There are also different age groups you compete in as well.”

Kaitlyn’s performance impressed the judges, who awarded her the champion title in New Zealand preliminary figures.

“It was my first time entering the competition. For the figures competition, I had to skate a figure eight. It’s a very technical category so I’m pretty happy to have achieved first place.”

Ayla also earned some first-place rankings, finishing in the top spot for both cadet figures and preliminary loops.

“I’m pretty proud of my results.”

Chrissy also had her time on the podium, with a first in youth figures and a third in loops, while Elizabeth placed second in cadet figures, fourth in loops and sixth in free skate.

Chrissy says their results wouldn’t have been possible without the support from their coach, Patsy Ormond.

“She volunteers her time to teach us. She’s an amazing coach and has taught us everything we know. Without her, there’s no way we’d be where we are today.”

Elizabeth, Ayla and Chrissy have also qualified for the World Skate Oceania Artistic Championships for the second year in a row.

The three skaters will compete at the event later this month and Chrissy says they’re looking forward to the competition.

“The competitors are so lovely and we’re all looking forward to competing on a world stage.”







