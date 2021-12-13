Hāwera Repertory's production of Mamma Mia! is all cast bar one role

Sky isn't on stage a lot, but is a key character in the story. Photo / Unsplash

Hāwera Repertory's production of Mamma Mia! is almost completely cast, with just one important role yet to be filled.

A fantastic cast of talented actors, singers and dancers have been selected for the production of Mamma Mia! set to be staged next year. The production team, director Clive Cullen, musical director Charles Pittams and choreographer Greer Anderson, were impressed with the quality of the talent from all over Taranaki who came to auditions.

The one role still to be filled is that of key character Sky. He is Sophie's fiance in the show and although it is not a large part in terms of time on stage, he is integral to the plot, and several major scenes and songs pivot around his character, including the iconic Flipper Dance at his stag party.

Clive Cullen says although several talented teenage boys auditioned for the show, they did not have the emotional maturity for the role of Sky.

"Ideally, we want a good-looking, athletic young man in his mid-20s who can sing, act and dance a bit. We know he's out there in Taranaki we just want to hear from him."

Apart from Sky, there was a wealth of talent to choose from at auditions and the show could have been cast twice over, he says.

"We were sorry we couldn't take more of the people who auditioned, but there is a limit to the number of people we can fit on the Hawera stage."

Rehearsals for Mamma Mia! start at the end of January so there is a window of time to find the ideal Sky - anyone who is interested can contact Clive by phone 027 551 9979 or email mammamia@hawerarep.org for more information.

The show will be performed in the Hawera Memorial Theatre from June 11-25.

The cast:

Donna: Paula Frearson. Tanya: Emily Davidson. Rosie: Deb Thomas. Sophie: Sarah Bird. Ali: Samantha Hatcher. Lisa: Felicity Hipp. Sam: Hayden Baylis. Harry: Shaun Campbell. Bill: Richard Baylis.

Ensemble:

Grayson Richards, John McCarty, Karla Kimi, Mel Henshilwood, Kayla Luke, Jenny Bennett, Stacy Manktelow, Glenda Landsborough, Blessing Ndambuki, Miley Davidson, Brenna Johnson, Tayla Steele, Emilia Scott, Anita Scott, Kathryn van Gameren, Naiomi Pullen, Desiree Bond, Paula Chittenden, Samantha Turner, Helen Snook, Hannah Murray, Ryan Kooistra, Aries Poutu, Korbyn Poingdestre, Otis Cleaver, Tamati Horo.

Off-stage ensemble:

Hauiti Brider, Donna Drummond, Janine Horo, Megan Crawshaw, Rubeana Reader, Helen Snook, Andrew Beale, Robert Richards