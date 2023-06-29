The show is a family affair for the Logan family, from left, Bobby, Izzy, Rebecca and Kristy.

Aladdin the Pantomime is coming to South Taranaki’s Hāwera Memorial Theatre stage, thanks to Hāwera Repertory.

In true pantomime style there’ll be entertainment for the whole family, with the show packed with plenty of comedy and live music combined with great choreography and a bright set.

For Kirsty Logan, who plays the role of the Genie of the Lamp, being involved with the show doesn’t mean seeing any less of her family. Husband Bobby is being kept busy building an array of props for the show, while their daughters Rebecca and Izzy are also frequently at the theatre. Rebecca is doing the make-up and is part of the backstage crew while Izzy is playing drums and percussion in the live band.

Bobby Logan with the 2.1-metre-high rollers.

It’s not Bobby’s first time building impressive props for Hāwera Repertory; he was the genius behind bringing Aslan the Lion to life in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

For Aladdin the Pantomime, Bobby is building a number of props including a flying carpet and an oversized set of working laundry rollers, standing at more than 2.1 metres high

As well as building these set pieces, Bobby is also playing bass in the band for the show, and has made his own bass guitar.

The Details:

What: Aladdin the Pantomime

When: Saturday, July 7 to Saturday, July 15

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre, 66 Albion St, Hāwera

Tickets: Online at iTicket or from the South Taranaki iSite Visitor Information Centre



