The baby movement and sensory sessions take place at Hawera LibraryPlus on a Monday morning during school term.

The baby movement and sensory sessions take place at Hawera LibraryPlus on a Monday morning during school term.

“The first 1000 days are important for a child’s development,” says LibraryPlus officer Emily Clough.

She says Hāwera LibraryPlus started hosting baby movement and sensory sessions earlier this year to help babies through their development stages.

“Each session helps stimulate the five senses to progress through tummy time, crawling, running and jumping.”

Emily says because of popularity and demand, they’ve brought them back for this school term and increased the age limit to cater for more tamariki.

“Babies aged 6 months to 2 years old and their whānau are welcome to attend, no matter the stage of development they are at.”

The session timing has changed this term; it is now on Mondays at 11am after a pre-school story time session. Moving to a morning session makes sense, says Emily, as many of the older babies have an afternoon nap.

“The decision to make it Monday makes it easier for families who attend both sessions, she says.

“It also makes the transition easier from baby movement and sensory to story time when the children turn 2, as families will not have to change days.”

She says the free movement and sensory sessions include activities that help babies and toddlers progress in their development.

“The activities help to improve coordination, concentration, memory, communication, and socialisation skills to create foundations for future learning.”

Each session includes age-appropriate music and activities.

“There’s dancing, rhymes, books and many more things.”

Emily says the library is the perfect place for the sessions.

“It’s a fun and safe environment and introduces them and their family to their local library.”

The details:

What: Baby movement and sensory sessions

When: Mondays at 11am during school term

Where: Hāwera LibraryPlus, 46 High St, Hāwera

Cost: Free