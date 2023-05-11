The installation of the new X-ray machine is expected to take eight weeks.

A new X-ray machine will significantly reduce the need to travel to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Hāwera Hospital’s X-ray capability is being improved with a new digital radiography system from Siemens.

Sarah Caswell, Te Whatu Ora radiology manager in Taranaki, says the machine has several features that are going to significantly reduce the need for patients to travel to Taranaki Base Hospital for some types of X-rays.

“We’re excited to get the new ceiling-mounted unit installed as it will make a major difference to the radiology services we are able to provide in South Taranaki.”

She says the machine will deliver faster, smart image processing.

“Because it is lighter in weight, with up-to-the-minute automatic positioning functionality, radiographers are going to find it much easier to handle and manipulate around people and their injuries.”

Once installed, the new Siemens machine will be able to perform whole standing spine imaging and whole leg length imaging, which previously needed to be performed at Taranaki Base Hospital.

The upgrade and the building work required for the installation of the new system is set to begin today, and is expected to take up to eight weeks.

She says while the machine is getting installed, a portable X-ray machine will be available.

“While this upgrade is taking place, there will be some limitations to the types of X-rays that we will be able to provide emergency and ward patients during this time. Patients may need to drive to Stratford Health Centre or Taranaki Base Hospital for an X-ray.”

Sarah says further appointments will be available at Taranaki Base Hospital, Stratford Health Centre and Waitara Healthcare Centre for those who do need to travel.

“We acknowledge that may cause some inconvenience, and we ask patients to bear with us because the result is a radiology unit that will be fit for our community.”

The radiology team will remain on site and continue providing ultrasounds as normal.