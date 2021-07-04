Hāwera High School's production of Footloose is packed with energy and talent

The show is packed with great talent. Photo / supplied.

The Hāwera High School 2021 production of Footloose is everything a great production should be.

The cast and crew have put together a show that shines a light on the plentiful talent to be found in the school. It's anything but loose when it comes to all the behind-the-scenes work. Lighting, sound, set design, costume and makeup - everything is well thought out and perfectly done.

The live orchestra is the perfect match to the upbeat music and there is just as much talent in the orchestra pit as there is on stage.

Although the story itself is the archetypal tale of teenage rebellion and young love, this musical version of the 1984 film has plenty of energy and humour to keep the storyline moving along at a great pace.

Set on a town called Bomont in the US, the story follows teenager Ren (played by Noah Fortuin) as he moves to the town with his mother, Ethel (Sativa Dwyer) , from Chicago after his father leaves them. There, Ren is horrified to discover that five years before, after a fatal car crash, the town council banned all dancing. As Ren fights to change this, he comes up against the town's preacher - Reverend Moore (Noah Hunt), whose daughter Ariel (Georgia Maxwell) is rebelling against the small-town attitudes around her.

This production has great girl power moments, made even better thanks to very talented actors including Georgia and Sativa as well as Brenna Johnson as the Reverend's wife Vi and Kaylee Mihaljevich as Ariel's friend Rusty.

A poignant moment in the show is created as Brenna, Sativa and Georgia sing Learning to be Silent, and Kaylee brings plenty of energy and fun to her performance of Let's Hear it for the Boy. Brenna's rendition of Can you find it in your Heart" provides another stand-out moment in the show as she pleads with the reverend to change his mind. These four actors are all clearly talented and it was great to see them all given the chance to shine in this show. They were well matched however by the other actors on stage, especially Tial Te Wiki (Cindy), Bethany Gyde (Urleen) Amelia Parate (Jackie) and Angelisa Hanikawhe (Wendy Jo), who provide plenty of comedy and energy as Ariel's group of friends.

All too often, I hear local theatre companies bemoan the lack of male actors, making it hard to cast plays or musicals with more than one or two male leads. My note to any directors looking to cast in the future, is to put audition notes up in the halls of Hāwera High School - there is no shortage of talent there.

Noah Fortuin is brilliant in the role of Ren. He manages to hit the perfect spot between being a kid from the big city and an awkward teen struggling with a feeling of abandonment. His solo performance in I can't Stand Still sets the bar high for the rest of the show, and he carries the sentiment in that song throughout his performance in the entire show.

Noah Hunt plays Reverend Moore and is so perfect in the role it is hard to believe he isn't an American man of the cloth in his 40s. Noah gives the reverend real depth, and he has clearly put great thought into his character development. His solo performance of Heaven Help Me as well as its reprise in the second act, sounded made for his voice and it made for an absolute highlight in the show.

Aaron Booker as the goofy sidekick friend Willard was another standout star of the show. His perfect comic timing meant none of his lines were wasted, and he had clearly put in a lot of work creating his character's own unique physicality on stage that worked well throughout. He was well matched with Kaylee playing his character's love interest Rusty, with her vivacious, perky personality giving real balance to his gangly, teenaged awkward self.

Krishay Lal played Ariel's original love interest, the mean and moody Chuck. Krishay strutted around the stage as though he owned it, and at times he did, with his performance as professional as it gets. Playing a boy who hits a girl, not to mention treats her like he owns her, can't be the easiest of roles, yet Krishay not only steps up the challenge, but gives his character an air of vulnerability that brings more depth to it than other versions of this show have in the past.

The show is running until July 8 so grab your Sunday shoes and head to Hāwera Memorial Theatre to see some great local talent shine.