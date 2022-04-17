The community action group cleaned the water tower. Photo/ Supplied

Once a fortnight, Hāwera High School students are making positive changes in the community.

Four classes from Year 9 and 10 are participating in the Te Wera Community Action Programme this year, during which they pick a community action or cause that is close to their heart.

Principal Rachel Williams says each group has picked a cause to help the school or the community.

"We're very proud our students are driven to make a positive change for our community."

Teacher Susan Hopkins helps the students with their projects.

"We have a lot of positive things going on."

From cleaning up the Egmont A&P Showgrounds to supporting mental health, she says the students have it covered.

"We have five students who visit the A&P Showgrounds and help out with what needs doing there. They fix fences, work on the stalls, take part in riparian planting and help to move stock."

Year 10 student Olivia Smith, 14, decided to support mental health for her community action project.

"Last month I organised a swimathon to raise funds for Lifeline New Zealand, a 24-hour free call service which helps people. There were 13 teams, including a staff team that swam for five hours."

The swimathon was successful. Photo/ Supplied

Community businesses have also jumped on board to support mental health.

"Subway donated cookies and $700. Fairview Hāwera donated $500."

Olivia had a goal to raise $1000, but has already surpassed that amount.

"I'm happy we've raised a lot of money. In youth these days mental health is an issue, and it's good to raise awareness and funds to support our youth and mental health services."

Other community action groups are supporting the town by cleaning up.

One group has aimed to clean up Hāwera in a year. Another group has focused on the Hāwera Water Tower and surrounding area.

Year 10 student Lucas Thompson, 14, says the water tower is an iconic landmark for South Taranaki and it's important it is clean and tidy.

"The Year 9 group had decided to clean up that part of town and the Year 10s organised the group. We worked with the prefects as well."

Lukas says it was awesome they could go up the water tower.

"Some people had never been up there before so it was a cool experience for them."

The groups collected six rubbish bags full of litter, with glass bottles being the most common item.

"It's important for us to beautify the town."

Susan says it was great the year groups worked together.

"It was a positive collaboration."

She says well as cleaning up the town, it was also a learning experience.

"The Year 9 group wrote a report and classified all the rubbish."

Another group is beautifying King Edward Park. The group is working with Scott Mills, South Taranaki District Council horticulture services team leader.

Rachel says the collaboration is positive.

"It's great to expand the school's relationship with the council."

There are also community action groups working at the school.

"We have a car wash, a mural is being made and we're starting a juice business. The leftover produce from the school lunches will be made into juice as a way to keep the supply chain sustainable. We have a lot going on."