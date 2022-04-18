Takumi Gibson (left) and Noah Levings, both 14, visit Lake Rotokare to help with pest control. Photo/ Supplied

Two Hawera High School students are helping to make Taranaki pest free.

Once a fortnight, Year 10 students Noah Levings and Takumi Gibson, both 14, visit Lake Rotokare to help with pest control.

The students do this as part of the Te Wera Community Action programme, where once a fortnight they do a community action project they feel passionately about.

Around 100 kids from the Year 9 and 10 year groups are taking part in the programme, and principal Rachel Williams says it's important to support the causes close to the students' hearts.

"We're so proud of our students for making a positive difference in the community."

Noah says he likes pest trapping.

"It's something both Takumi and I enjoy very much, so it made sense to pick it for our community action project."

Takumi says they place and check traps around Rotokare Scenic Reserve's enclosure.

"One week we caught a rat. It's a lot of walking and we check and place a lot of traps, but it's something we both really like doing."

As well as pest control at Rotokare Scenic Reserve, they have helped to control pests in other areas of Taranaki.

Noah says his dad drove him and Takumi to Tangahoe Valley Rd.

"We placed traps here and will check them as well. It's nice knowing we're doing our bit for nature and the region by helping to make it pest free."

Both of the students do a lot of pest control and have visited Lake Rotokare before deciding on their community action project.

Takumi says the reserve is beautiful and he wishes to keep it that way.

"It's just a way we can help in keeping the reserve pest free and enjoyable for everyone."