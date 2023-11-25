Menzshed Hāwera had the winning float at the 2022 Bizlink Hāwera Christmas Parade.

There will be plenty of fun at this year’s Bizlink Hāwera Christmas Parade, says co-ordinator Nikki Watson.

The parade will take place on Saturday, December 9, and Nikki says the theme is fun and frivolity.

“We have asked businesses to act the goat, be silly and bring some light-hearted fun to the parade. We ask people to be delightful but respectful, as this is a children’s event.”

The parade starts at noon, with a street festival planned for the morning in the lead-up to the parade, making it a day of festive fun.

“There will be live performances from musicians Jasmine Jones and Wilbur Raikes. Be Magical is bringing some fairy and pirate characters. Campbell Lane will be set up with face-painting and hair-braiding.”

The area by T & H Betta Electrical will have kids’ rides.

“There will be mini-jeeps for kids to ride on, bouncy castles, and Tinka the Train will be there so the children can have train rides.”

While children are busy playing, parents can do some Christmas shopping.

“A bunch of stallholders will line the street, giving people ample opportunity to do some last-minute gift shopping while waiting for the parade.”

This year, the elf hunt is returning. Local businesses involved decorate their shop windows and hide a toy elf somewhere in the display.

Kids then have to find the elves and fill out a form to be in to win a prize. Nikki says children can pick up a form from Te W’anake The Foundry or one of the participating businesses and start hunting for the sneaky elves.

“Thirty-two elves are hiding in the windows of local businesses. Once the kids have found 20, they can drop their completed form back to Te W’anake The Foundry to go in the draw to win an awesome prize. They can also nominate their favourite window display from the competition, and that business will win.”

Registrations are still open for the Christmas parade.

“People interested can contact me directly. We do ask no one brings a Santa. Bizlink Hāwera will have a sleigh ready for Santa, so we ask no one else has a representation of him on their float.”

High Street will be closed from 9am and re-open once the parade is finished.

“There are plenty of parking spaces around and it’s only a short walk to High Street. We ask that no one parks on the main street as cars will be in the way.”

The Details:

What: Bizlink Hāwera Christmas Parade and Street Festival

When: Saturday, December 9. Street festival from 9am-12pm; parade from noon onwards

Where: High Street, Hāwera

Other: High Street is closed from 9am until the parade finishes

Registrations: Contact Nikki at coordinator1@bizlinkhawera.co.nz