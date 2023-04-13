Jenni and Richard Brewer, with Jason Griffin from Beef and Lamb (right).

A Hāwera farming family is putting soil health and first-class stock at the forefront.

It was these farming practices that led to sheep, beef and dairy farmers Richard and Jenni Brewer and William and Lisa Brewer winning the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award and Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award at the annual Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Richard says his family was pleased to win the awards.

“It was a real highlight for us. On our farm, we prioritise well-bred sheep that grow rapidly. By growing rapidly, the sheep spend less time on the farm, which in turn means fewer emissions. We have a very productive flock, which we’re proud of. We also have a passion for looking after our soil. Taranaki has amazing soil. We follow the regen principles of not having bare ground, and also not disturbing the soil. We want the soil to stay amazing.”

The family are third-generation farmers, with the family able to trace its first generation of farming operations in South Taranaki to a block of land bought in 1908.

The business is comprised of two properties 19 kilometres apart, with most of their income derived from sheep and dairy, and the balance coming from beef and maize.

He says Brewer Farms are shareholders in an award-winning marketing initiative that promotes the use of good farming practices behind the lamb it sells to Kiwis, Coastal Spring Lamb.

“We’re proud to put our brand on the food we grow, and to educate others by telling the story of how we farm sustainably.”

The priorities are to have first-class stock, carefully manage the soil and use farming practices tailored to fit the land’s topography.

“Our sheep breeding and finishing is carried out on the hills, while the flats are used for beef and lamb finishing, dairying and maize silage.”

He says the introduction of a no-tillage seed drill has reduced soil disturbance, sediment run-off, carbon loss and fuel usage.

“It enhances the soil’s water-holding capacity and biology.”

Richard says sharing the family’s farming journey with consumers is one of the reasons the team at Brewer Farms is taking part in this year’s Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

“These awards show how innovative farmers are and also put a spotlight on good farming practices. I encourage farmers to enter these awards to help showcase what we’re doing.”