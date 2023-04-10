Band in performance during Lest We Forget 2018. Photo/ Supplied

Hāwera Brass Band is bringing their bi-annual Anzac concert to Eltham.

On April 22, the band will bring their Lest We Forget concert Homefront to Eltham’s Town Hall before playing in Hāwera on April 25.

The band has recently performed at the NZ National Contest for the first time in many years.

Most recently they have been on stage with the chart-topping band Turkey the Bird in New Plymouth and Hāwera. The band will return with Turkey the Bird in November to tour Taranaki.

Last year the band finished in first place for entertainment at the recent Central Districts contest held in South Taranaki last September.

Musical director Karl Anderson says this year’s shows will be the largest showcase of performers to date.

“You’ll hear the band perform pieces from their debut album Refreshed. The Theatre Trust Singers with support from the Stratford Singers will perform with the band as well as adding their own flavour to the event.”

He says the Hāwera will also perform at the shows.

“The pipe band will be accompanied by the band as well during the show. One of the highlights will be a performance from Wilbur and Bergen Raikes in Hāwera who were an absolute crowd-pleaser at the latest Memorial Theatre fundraising variety show.”

He says the concert’s aim is to highlight mental health.

“We’ve titled the show Homefront to shed some light on not only the battle on the front line but the battles faced at home during and after a conflict. We hope to see you there.”

The Details:

What: Eltham Hāwera Brass Band Performance

When: Saturday, April 22, 7.30pm

Where: Eltham Town Hall

What: Hāwera performance

When: April 25, 3.30pm

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre

Cost for both events: Refreshments will be available on the day. Eftpos will also be available. Tickets: $20 adult, $10 child (under 13), $40 family (2x adults, 2x children). Door sales are available and pre-purchase is available on eventbrite.com