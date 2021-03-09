Hāwera Athletics Club achieve great results at 2021 Colgate Games

The Hawera Athletics Club at the 2021 Colgate Games. Photo / Supplied

Hāwera Athletics Club achieved great results at the 2021 Colgate Games.

The club had one of their biggest teams at the event, with a total of 36 athletes competing over the three days.

The youngest athlete was 7 years old and the oldest was 14. The athletes enjoyed meeting Olympic bronze medalist Eliza McCartney.

All of the 7- to 9-year-old athletes from the club came home with multiple ribbons or pennants as individuals or as part of a relay team.

There was great success amongst the 10- to 14-year-old group of athletes, with nine individuals making finals. Six of those finished in the top eight and the 12-year-old boys' and girls' relay teams made it to the finals.

As well as the athletes competing, a large group of officials and helpers from the club attended the games.

The games would not have been the success they were without the local organising committee. The success of the Colgate Games is a great testament to the work the committee, the officials, and volunteers put in.

Medallists:

Blake Delehanty: Gold 12yr boys 80m hurdles.

Noah Watts : Silver 10yr boys 1200m race walk.

Hannah Coogan: Bronze 14yr girls 2000m race walk.

Blake Delehanty, Cody MacPhail, George Le Quesne, and Tyler Guckert: Bronze 12yr boys 4x100m relay.