Hato Hone St John Stratford cadet Hayley Shanks, 15, has been named Taranaki District Cadet of the Year, the first cadet from the Stratford division to do so.

Hayley, a student at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls, says she set herself the goal of becoming the Taranaki District Cadet of the Year two years ago.

“I’m very proud. It’s something I worked hard for. Being the first cadet in Stratford to achieve this is something that I feel very honoured about. It’s good for our division.”

To be named Taranaki District Cadet of the Year, Hayley had to display leadership, dedication to St John, service to the community, and complete a tough interview process.

“When I heard that I was successful, I was over the moon. It’s something I’ve wanted to achieve for a while and to finally achieve it, it’s a great feeling.”

In the role, Hayley will attend youth leadership training and organise camps and trips in Taranaki. She will also attend meetings at other Hato Hone St John Taranaki cadet divisions.

“I like that I’ll be a voice for the youth cadets in the region. I will be able to share their feedback and ideas on the cadets programme. I look forward to regularly meeting with the other Taranaki divisions and speaking to them.”

Hayley joined the St John cadet programme in 2019 in Hāwera. She moved to the Stratford division two years ago and enjoys being part of the cadet programme.

“I first joined as I found the programme to be a great opportunity to meet new people and new skills. I’ve met a lot of people since I’ve been in the programme, with the people at the Stratford division now feeling like my second family.”

Hayley will hold the position for the year and has the chance to reapply for 2024.

“I’m going to reapply. I can see how much value there is in being the Taranaki District Cadet of the Year.”