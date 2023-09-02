From left: Shanaye Grigg, 17, Lily Van Rooyen, 13, Di Gleeson from CTSCTl, Justine Issac, 16, Hayley Shanks, 15, and Ann Coles from CTSCT.

Hato Hone St John and Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) have joined forces to help children in tough situations by gifting welfare packs to those in need.

CTSCT safety officer Di Gleeson says last year she was approached by Catherine Trowbridge, an area committee member from Hato Hone St John.

“Catherine asked if there was anything the committee could do to help, and I thought providing welfare packs for kids who cross our paths would be a great idea.”

The aim of the packs is to help children get through hard times.

“It’s all about getting the child’s mind off the situation they’re in and providing them with a sense of comfort when going through tough times. Each pack includes a teddy bear, colouring books, bubbles, and a little ambulance. All of these items are designed to make the child feel peaceful.”

Catherine Trowbridge says Hato Hone St John provided CTSCT 20 welfare packs last year and 15 more in June this year.

“This is a good community initiative that helps those children who are experiencing difficult circumstances.”

She says the packs are made by Stratford’s St John youth cadets.

“The cadets have a sense of pride in knowing they’re helping children who need it. It’s also been a learning experience for them. We talk about the kids these packs benefit which adds to that sense of pride.”

She says Hato Hone St John will continue to provide the packs if there is a need.

“We want to help our community and these welfare packs are one way we can do that.”











