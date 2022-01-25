The tamariki with their putiputi.

Harakeke (flax) was transformed into putiputi (flowers) at a school holiday activity.

Last week, tamariki and their whānau made their way to Hollard Gardens for a putiputi weaving workshop, organised by the Taranaki Regional Council.

Sue Rine conducted the workshop, teaching the children about the Tikanga (Māori practices and customs) around cutting the harakeke and creating the putiputi.

"We started the session with karakia and then I explained how we cut the harakeke and how we don't eat or drink when using harakeke."

She says when cutting harakeke, it's important to know what pieces to take.

"The structure of the harakeke bush is like a whānau. We leave the rito (baby) and mātua (parents) which are the inner parts of the bush. We can take the aunties and uncles which are the outside parts.

"We also always cut on the diagonal, away from the plant's heart and from top to bottom. This helps rainwater drain away and prevents the heart from being flooded and dying. We never cut a harakeke bush if it is flowering."

Alla Mahon, 14, and her sister Gracy, 14, were at the event learning how to make putiputi. Gracy says it was a lovely experience.

"It was something new to both of us and what everyone made turned out so beautiful."

Taranaki Regional Council events facilitator Zoe Harris says the activity was both informative and interactive.

"It's introducing the tamariki to something educational and interactive, and it's important for them to learn about Māori culture."

Sue Rines hosted the workshop.

Hollard Garden's head gardener Shannon Boden says it was the perfect place to hold the event.

"The gardens have a sustainable focus so every event we have here is sustainable. This is the best place to conduct an outdoors education workshop.

"I've been in this role for 10 years and my favourite thing is seeing the children interact and learn. They're the next generation so it's important to instil lessons and values unto them in a fun and interactive way."

Theo Northcott, 5, visited Hollard Gardens for the first time to take part in the activity.

"It's quite a cool place. I liked making my putiputi and learning something new."

Ryder Hook, 8, travelled down from Auckland to stay with his granny.

"She saw the event on her phone and decided to take me. I'm glad she did, I had a lot of fun."