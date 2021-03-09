Hands up and away: Superhero mufti day organised for Hāwera High School student

Ryan Perrett (14). Photo/ Supplied.

Batman, Robin, Spiderman, and other super heroes banded together to help a Hāwera

High School student.

The school's staff and students organised a superhero mufti day last month and all the proceeds are going to year 10 student Ryan Perrett, 14, and his family.

Ryan has an aggressive cancer called a Triton tumour growing inside an existing tumour.

Ryan's form teacher Catherine Saysell says she wanted to find a way to help Ryan and his family.

She says the whole school and the school community banded together for the event.

"All of us wanted to help him and we thought a mufti day would be a great way to do that. One of the parents of a student in my form class contacted Yarrows the Bakers and Manaia Four Square. They donated sausages and bread so we could also have a sausage sizzle for Ryan. Their support is greatly appreciated."

From back, l-r: Liam Finer, Noah Hunt, Amber Arendse, Nessa Hunt, Jemma Ogden, Samantha Newton, and Shalwi Kumar dressed up as superheroes. Photo/ Supplied.

The theme of the mufti day was superheroes.

"Ryan likes superheroes so we thought it would be a great theme. Ryan writes his own comics and one of his characters is called Superhands. His slogan is 'hand's up and away' and that was our slogan of the mufti day."

Catherine says she is pleased with the amount the school has raised for Ryan and his family.

"When we have a mufti day we usually raise around $400 but for this one we raised $950. We raised $590.10 from the sausage sizzle. It's nice to know we have helped him and his family. In total we raised $1547.10 as we received some donations after the mufti day. "

The money raised is going towards getting Ryan to his treatments at Starship Hospital, making memories, and anything Ryan may need.

Catherine also organised a video montage from the day to be sent to Ryan.

Principal Rachel Williams dressed up for the mufti day. Photo/ Supplied.

"He couldn't be with us on the day so I thought it would be great to send him a video filled with pictures and videos."

Catherine says she is proud of how the school has banded together for Ryan.

"Everyone supported the mufti day and sausage sizzle. It was awesome to see. Even the older students who may not have met Ryan got behind the cause."

• To donate to Ryan and his family, visit his givealittle page: givealittle.co.nz/cause/helping-ryan-have-the-best-time-ever