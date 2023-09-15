Gumboot Rally participants stopped in at The Scratching Post to build a catfood pyramid.

The Scratching Post’s pantry is starting to fill thanks to the Gumboot Rally.

The event, which has run for over 10 years, is a car scavenger hunt with participants driving back roads and completing challenges. Co-organiser Mike Geator says each rally supports a charity.

“It’s always good to help out when you’re having fun.”

For one of the challenges of this year’s Taranaki event, participants had to bring a can of cat food and make a tower outside The Scratching Post on Sunday, September 9.

The cat food was donated to The Scratching Post.

With 65 people taking part The Scratching Post’s pantry is now slightly more full in time for the upcoming kitten season.

Mike, from Stratford, says he loves cats so deciding what local charity to support was an easy choice.

“I have three cats myself. It just made sense to help a local charity.”

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says with kitten season fast approaching, donations are appreciated.

“It will be a huge help for us. We’re expecting our kitten season to start next month. It’s going to be as busy as ever. Receiving donations like this helps us to prepare for the season and ensure we have enough food to help the cats.”

Cat food donations can be delivered to The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.








