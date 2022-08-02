Linda and Barry Whittington with their grandchildren (from back-left) Moss Edwards (13), Tilly Edwards (9), Freya Whittington (8), Livvy Whittington (13) and Ginny Whittington (10). Photo / Vicki Zielt

Grandparents and grand-friends took a trip down memory lane and went back to school.

On Friday St Joseph School Stratford's held its annual Grandparents Day, with grandparents and grand-friends invited to come to the school and see what their grandchildren are working on.

Linda Whittington says the school has changed since she attended.

"One of the changes is that I was taught by nuns, and also the whole building has been replaced with beautiful new facilities."

Linda was there to visit five of her grandchildren Moss Edwards (13), Tilly Edwards (9), Freya Whittington (8), Livvy Whittington (13) and Ginny Whittington (10). She says the family has a large history with the school.

"I went to the school and so did my father. I have five grandchildren here at the moment but at one point there were eight attending the school. Half of my grandchildren are the fourth generation attending the school on both sides of the family."

Moss Whittington says his grandmother attends Grandparents Days without fail every year.

"It's great to show her all the work we do and spend time with her."