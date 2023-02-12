The golf tournament fundraiser will take place at Stratford Golf Club. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A golf tournament fundraiser will help Stratford Community Childcare Centre’s pupils utilise the centre’s outdoor area.

Stratford Community Childcare Centre has organised a fundraiser golf tournament to raise funds for the centre’s outside area refurbishment project, says fundraising committee member Kris Jiggins.

“The tournament was originally planned to go ahead last year, but we had to cancel the event due to the weather. We hope this year, the sun will shine brightly on the day.”

The funds raised will go towards storage and refurbishing the outside area.

“We’ve received grants, which we’re grateful for, and have done quite a lot of work already. To finish the work, we need to raise some money ourselves, so we’re asking the community to come, play a round of golf and support us in making our outside space safe and fun for the children. It’s very beneficial for children to have an outside learning space.”

The golf tournament will be an Ambrose competition for teams of four.

“It’s fast and also suits different skill levels, so everyone can have a go. We want this to be a fun day for everyone.”

With plenty of prizes up for grabs, Kris says it will be a fun day out.

“We have a $500 RJ Eager hole-in-one prize set at a specific hole. If this isn’t claimed on the day, it will be raffled off, so there are plenty of chances to win it. We also have prizes for the longest drive [and] closest to the pin, a prize for the winner of the tournament and spot prizes as well. All of the prizes are from local businesses, and we’re thankful for the support of these businesses for getting behind us.”

The tournament will take place at the Stratford Golf Club.

“We’re very thankful to the club for letting us use their facilities.”

She says they have reduced the cost of the tournament, and are encouraging people to get in quickly to avoid disappointment.

“Tickets are now $40 per person and $160 for a team of four. This covers the cost of the barbecue lunch afterwards and the use of the greens.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Community Childcare Centre Ambrose golf tournament fundraiser

When: Sunday, March 5, 10am start

Where: Stratford Golf Club, Pembroke Road

Cost: $40 for a single player or $160 for a team of four

Registrations: Visit the Stratford Community Childcare Centre at 40 Orlando Street, Stratford, message the Facebook page or text Kris on 027 415 5485