Gold Guitar Awards: Taranaki country musician wins at prestigious awards

Jocelyn and George Tuahine travelled to New Zealand's country music capital. Photo/ Supplied

There were two very happy campers as their motorhome travelled across New Zealand from Taranaki to Gore and back again.

Gore is considered the country music capital of the country and for musicians Jocelyn and George Tuahine visiting was something they had always wanted to do.

Jocelyn and George are no strangers to the world of country music. As well as being performers, they organise the popular Taranaki Country Music Festival.

It was with music on their mind they had headed to Gore, home of the three-day MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards.

The awards have been running for almost 50 years and take place immediately after the Tussock country music festival, a nine-day event jam-packed with performances and toe-tapping tunes, says Jocelyn.

"It was our first time in Gore and we absolutely loved it. We travelled down in a motorhome so we could drive and see all the great scenery."

She was impressed with how well-organised the festival and the awards were.

"We organise country music festivals in Taranaki and we understand how much work goes into organising a festival. We were very impressed by the festival and how much talent there was. What surprised us the most is how many children performed at the festival, you don't normally see a lot of kids performing country music."

Jocelyn and George auditioned and made it through to the finals for their selected categories. Jocelyn says more than 800 participants auditioned.

"That number was whittled down to a handful of finalists in each section. We auditioned for the duet section and George auditioned in the 60+ men solo section and the gospel section."

George Tuahine competing at the awards. Photo/ Supplied

Jocelyn and George, under the name of Uneek, made it through to the finals in the duet section. They performed You're My Best Friend by Don Williams and received a highly commended award.

George made it through to the finals in the 60+ male solo category with his performance of Sir Howard Morrison's rendition of How Great Thou Art.

"I sang the same song in the finals and I won the gospel award for the 60+ section. I was pretty rapt. It was my first time competing. The feedback from people has been amazing."

Jocelyn recognised plenty of people at the awards.

"We caught up with people who attend our festivals. It was great to see them."

Jocelyn and George Tuahine at the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards. Photo/ Supplied

She says the pair enjoyed sightseeing.

"We travelled to Invercargill and Bluff. George was happy to get some oysters. We had the best time and we can't wait to go back."