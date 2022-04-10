Holes were drilled through the tower, allowing large rods to be inserted through to help the team safely bring the tower to the ground in a very controlled environment. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Brian Davies was up early on Friday morning, spending most of the day watching the bell tower, he helped build some 40 years ago in Stratford, being dismantled.

"That's progress really isn't it? It's been up a long time, and I can't say I ever thought I would see it come down, it was built to last. But earthquakes, all that risk, you don't want to chance it really, so it's time for it to go now I guess."

Brian was working for Agnew Construction, a bridge-building firm based on Pembroke Road back in 1981.

"We got the job to build the bell tower, and Don Agnew, my boss, was keen on the job as he had served in Korea himself, so it really meant something to him."

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says while the tower itself has been demolished, the bells will be preserved and back on display in the future.

"Just where is yet to be decided but the bells will be stored safely in the meantime."

Two large cranes were in position early on Friday morning ready to begin the demolition process. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The tower wasn't the first home for the bells, which served as a memorial for the soldiers of Stratford who fell in the Boer War and World War I, says Brian.

"They were from the old clock tower on the Post Office. So this wasn't the first home for the bells and I suppose it won't be the last now this tower is coming down."

The demolition crew had been working for several hours before the top piece of the tower was ready to be removed at just after 1pm on Friday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When Brian heard the tower was to be demolished, he decided to watch the process.

"They're taking real care with it all. There's lots of preparation work being done, because you wouldn't want all that concrete to just fall down."

While work began on the demolition site early on Friday morning, it wasn't until after 5pm that the main part of the tower was carefully and slowly lowered to the ground, where it spent the weekend resting on a bed of tyres in the war memorial carpark.

It was just after 5pm on Friday that the tower was carefully lowered to the ground, resting on a bed of tyres where it was to remain for the weekend. Photo / Ilona Hanne

